American Legion Post 98 observes Memorial Day

American Legion Post 98 in Coral Gables observed Memorial Day on May 29 with a ceremony at the Post, 303 Alhambra Circle, and with the placing of American flags on the graves of veterans at two area cemeteries.

Post Commander Art Angelica, other members and a dozen student members of the Coral Gables High Junior ROTC program went to Miami Memorial Park cemetery to place approximately 640 American flags.

First Vice Commander Michael Pelton, other post members and 18 members of the Miami Senior High Junior ROTC went to Flagler Memorial Park cemetery to place another 640 flags on veterans’ graves.

This annual observance is the Legion Post’s way of honoring the memories and sacrifices of those members of the Armed Forces, past and present, who gave their lives in the service of their country.