Annual Preservation Luncheon

By: Laura Munilla |February 26, 2018

Dear Friends,

On Tuesday, March 13 at 11:00 am, Vizcaya will host its 10th Annual Preservation Luncheon.

I am proud to be part of a hard-working committee led by Co-Chairs Swanee DiMare, Eilah Campbell Beavers and Christy Martin.  We invite you to participate to preserve this national historic landmark.

Tickets start at $450. Act now as the event is selling out quickly. Please pass the word or bring a friend.

If you can’t join us, consider giving a donation of an auction item or a cash donation (any amount helps) directly at vizcaya.org.

Click here to purchase your ticket(s) or call Cammy Richards at 305-860-8404

Make checks payable to Vizcaya Museum and Gardens Trust Inc. Mail to 3251 South Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33129

Vizcaya 10th Annual Preservation Luncheon Invite _ 2018

