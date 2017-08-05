Annual South Beach Seafood Week Oct. 17-21 starts stone crab season

The fifth annual South Beach Seafood Week, Oct. 17-21, is back to begin Miami’s globally recognized stone crab season in the best way South Beach knows how.

This is not your typical Seafood Festival, but a high-end experience that showcases the talents of South Florida’s leading chefs and culinary masterminds via a diverse group of events, benefiting a great cause: CI Foundation’s Eat Smart program.

Saturday’s beachfront event, South Beach Seafood Festival, brought to you by Kendall Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s, spans four blocks and welcomes over 13,000 seafood lovers to enjoy a day of fun in the sun in the Sobe Chic way. And this year, it’s all about the upgrade.

Come prepared to indulge at pop-up cafes featuring Miami’s leading restaurateurs serving the freshest seafood. Choose your dishes as you please and pair them with complimentary all day open bars for those ages 21 and older.

This year’s event site entrance will be at 14th and Ocean Drive. Guests will enjoy a day with their toes in the sand at #sobeseafood fest which spans all the way from 10th and Ocean to 14th and Ocean!

So much more than just food, Saturday’s festival includes:

• Jackson Family Wine pairing experiences;

• Live music at the Main Stage;

• iHeart Radio deejays at the Jack Daniel’s Beach Club;

• Life-size beach games;l

• Chef demonstrations in the Whole Foods Market Culinary Showcase;

• VIP Experiences in the Land Rover N&S Dade Hospitality Village featuring the GOYA Culinary Pavilion;

• The Coca-Cola Dance Club;

• Casa Herradura;

• Celebrity Cruises “The Edge” showcase, and

• Jackson Family Wines sensory garden experience, and so much more — right on the sand.

And for the VIPs, the hospitality village will stay open for a VIP-only After Party from 7 to 9 p.m. where you can dance the night away.

Visit @sobeseafoodfest each day in August to see the full list of participating restaurants .

Festival tickets start at $45 which includes full admission and complimentary all day open bar. Choose from 60-plus delicious large-portion menu items, from 18 of Miami’s best restaurants, creating items priced between $5 and $8 only for the #SobeSeafood Fest day!

Get ready for stone crabs, stone crabs, and more stone crabs, along with lobster tempura skewers, mahi sliders, scallop BLTs, oysters, shrimp tacos, lobster roll waffle cones, crab cakes in a shell, grilled octopus, shrimp parmesan, surf n’ turf filet and lobster, and more.

VIP tickets are $150 and include $20 worth of food vouchers, access to the VIP Hospitality Village full of private samplings, private after party and so much more.

Event is open to the public, but must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.

Tickets can be purchased for all events at www.sobeseafoodfest.com.