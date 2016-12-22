The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County proudly announces that contemporary artist Jen Stark has been selected to create a new visual art work inspired by the Arsht Center that will become part of the Center’s Knight Masterworks Print Collection.

Stark, a Miami native, has exhibited her abstract, multicolor paintings and paper sculptures around the world and her work is included in the Smithsonian American Art Museum, among many others.

Titled Neon Vortex, Stark’s new work is a hand-pulled, seven color, UV-treated fluorescent screen print on 290 gsm 100 percent rag paper measuring 24 by 30 inches. Production is limited to an edition of only 150 prints and 10 artist proofs. The print will be available for purchase beginning in December.

Stark’s “Neon Vortex” is the fourth installment of the Center’s Knight Masterworks Print Collection which also includes Kenny Scharf’s Miamor, Hernan Bas’ Downhill at Dusk and the collection’s inaugural work Red Poppies by leading American contemporary artist Donald Sultan.

Proceeds from the sale of the prints will benefit the center’s ongoing visual arts program. Those interested in purchasing any piece of the collection may contact Aric Kurzman at akurzman@arshtcenter.org or 786-468-2000.

In addition to the print, Stark will create a site-specific installation at the Arsht Center that will become a “selfie” spot for guests at the center. The installation features imaginative fluorescence reflective of Stark’s signature style and will be located on the second tier of the Ziff Ballet Opera House lobby. The installation will be completed by Jan. 10.

Stark has exhibited globally with major shows in NYC, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Thailand and Canada. Her work is included in the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the West Collection, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale and MOCA Miami among others.

Jen Stark was born in Miami and received her BFA from Maryland Institute College of Art in 2005, majoring in fibers with a minor in animation. Her artwork mimics intricate patterns and colors found in nature while exploring ideas of replication and infinity.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to produce a new work for the Knight Masterworks Print collection. I wanted to create a design that emphasizes the Arsht Center’s position as a creative catalyst for Miami by symbolizing it at the center of the work and illustrating its impact with outwardly radiating and morphing lines,” Stark said.

“Stark’s signature multicolor geometric creations share an exuberance with Miami’s own colorful street life and vibrant cultural community – both of which surely influenced this tremendous artist,” said John Richard, center president and CEO. “The Arsht Center is proud to welcome Stark back to her hometown where her work will be displayed for the enjoyment of others in the Knight Concert Hall.”

This announcement is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Arsht Center and Fredric Snitzer that bridges the visual and performing arts. In addition to distributing the prints, Snitzer helps to curate artists for the collection and develops special projects and events focused on promoting all of the Knight Masterworks Print collection.

The Arsht Center launched the Knight Masterworks Print Collection in 2012 to commissions visual artists to produce limited-edition prints that would become a permanent art collection. This project was launched with a three-year Knight Foundation challenge grant totaling $90,000, and in 2016, the project became self-sustaining. Commissioned artists are given creative freedom for their designs and draw inspiration from the Arsht Center’s diverse programming and Miami’s thriving cultural arts landscape. All produced pieces are displayed publicly in the Knight Concert Hall lobby at the Arsht Center. The public can view the art up close prior to performances and during free behind-the-scenes tours offered each Monday and Saturday at noon. The tours are sponsored by American Airlines.

As Miami’s new Town Square, the Arsht Center also houses Brava!, a fine dining restaurant; the Café at Books & Books in the historic Carnival Tower, and a weekly Farmers Market. Visit www.arshtcenter.org for more information.