Arsht Center’s Free Gospel Sundays opens new season with CeCe Winans

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County begins the 2017-18 season of its popular concert series Free Gospel Sundays with gospel superstar, CeCe Winans.

The Grammy Award-winning artist and recipient of seven Stellar Gospel Music Awards will bring audiences to their feet as she performs hits from her daring 2017 album, Let Them Fall In Love. South Florida fans can enjoy the high-energy, show-stopping concert on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. in the acoustically superb John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall. ABC Local 10 evening news anchor and audience favorite Calvin Hughes returns to celebrate his 10th anniversary as host.

Now in its 11th season, the 2017-18 Free Gospel Sundays series is made possible with the support of Rodney and Michelle Adkins, Green Family Foundation, Friends of Free Gospel Sundays, Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and Cultural Affairs Council, State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

CeCe Winans stands as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music, holding 10 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards. Throughout her career, she has influenced a generation of gospel vocalists as both a solo artist and as a duo with her brother, BeBe. She has sold more than five million albums in the U.S, topping Billboard’s Gospel and R&B charts with hits like Count on Me from the multi-platinum album, Waiting to Exhale.

Her latest album, Let Them Fall In Love, was a grand collaboration with her son, Alvin Love III, and Tommy Sims as producers. The record, her first in nearly a decade, merges different eras and genres that simultaneously recall the heyday of Motown with today’s modern sound. Fueled by the encouragement and motivation of her son, the record showcases CeCe Winans’ soaring, confident voice hitting new heights.

From performances at the White House to The Oprah Winfrey Show, CeCe Winans has crossed multiple generations with her inspirational and powerful lyrics. She has collaborated with numerous artists including contemporary gospel sister duo Mary Mary and Guinness World Records’ most awarded female act of all time, Whitney Houston.

CeCe Winans has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Nashville Music City Walk. She also was named a “Trailblazer of Soul” by Broadcast Music Inc. and has garnered multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards and Essence Awards.

Accompanying the headliner for each Free Gospel Sundays concert is a featured local choir representing South Florida and the marvelous Miami Mass Choir, which is now in its eighth season as the Arsht Center’s resident ensemble, under the direction of Pastor Marc Cooper.

Admission to Free Gospel Sundays is free, however, First-Access Passes are required. First-Access Passes for the Sept. 17 performance featuring CeCe Winans will be available beginning Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

First-Access Passes can be reserved by calling the Adrienne Arsht Center box office at 305-949-6722 or online at arshtcenter.org (limit four per person). The passes provide patrons with first access to seating in the theater. Seating is “first come, first admitted” for the performance and passes do not guarantee a seat. First-Access Passes expire at 4:45 p.m.

Patrons who do not have a First-Access Pass can join the standby line beginning at 4 p.m. outside the theater. Patrons in the standby line will be allowed into the theater at 4:45 p.m. if seats are available.

Additional concerts for the 2017-18 Free Gospel Sundays season will be announced later this season. Visit www.arshtcenter.org to join the Arsht Center email list and be among the first to hear about this season’s lineup.