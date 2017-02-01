For the First Time in the US: Tennis Star Martina Navratilova & Contemporary Artist Juro Kralik Present Art Grand Slam Benefitting Perry J. Cohen Foundation

(Thursday, February 16 – Monday, February 20, 2017)

Art Wynwood, presented by Art Miami, is proud to announce its list of exhibitors, special events and fair highlights for 2017. The five-day fair will return for its sixth edition Presidents Day Weekend, February 16 through February 20, and will showcase iconic works from 20th and 21st century artists, and dynamic projects and special installations from sixty international exhibitors.

This year’s fair will kick off on Thursday, February 16 with a VIP Preview benefitting Miami City Ballet at The Art Wynwood Pavilion (3001 NE 1st Avenue). The VIP Preview will be sponsored by Christie’s International Real Estate and will display work from the underground street movement, emerging young talent, and world-renowned contemporary and modern artists. The VIP Preview is set to attract prominent collectors, curators and art world luminaries from around the world. This season, Art Wynwood will feature sixty galleries displaying works by more than 500 artists representing almost two dozen countries and thirty-eight cities.

2017 ART WYNWOOD EXHIBITOR LIST

55Bellechasse | Paris/Miami; 11.12 Gallery | Moscow/Singapore; AC Contemporary Art | Buenos Aires; ARCHEUS/POST-MODERN | London; Art Bastion | Miami/London; ArtHelix | Brooklyn; Art Nouveau Gallery | Miami; Artêria | Bromont; Artium Art Gallery | Miami/Santiago; ASCASO GALLERY | Miami/Caracas; AUREUS Contemporary | Providence; Avant Gallery | Miami; Beatriz Esguerra Art | Bogota/Miami; Berry Campbell Gallery | New York; Cernuda Arte | Coral Gables; Chesterfield Gallery | New York; Christopher Martin Gallery | Aspen/Dallas/Santa Fe; Contessa Gallery | Cleveland; DEAN PROJECT | Miami Beach; DL Art Gallery | San Juan; Durban Segnini Gallery | Miami; Fabien Castanier Gallery | Los Angeles/Miami; FRÉDÉRIC GOT | Paris; GALLERIA CA’ D’ORO | Miami/Rome/New York; Galería Casa Cuadrada | Bogota/Zurich; Galeria la Argentina | Buenos Aires; Galería LGM | Bogota; Hazelton Galleries | Toronto; Heitsch Gallery | Munich; HG Contemporary | New York; Hollis Taggart Galleries | New York; Imaginart Gallery | Barcelona; Jacob Lewis Gallery | New York; Lassiter Fine Art | Birmingham; Laura Rathe Fine Art | Houston/Dallas; Lelia Mordoch Gallery | Paris/Miami; Limited Edition | Miami Beach; Mark Hachem | Paris; Masterworks Fine Art | Oakland; NIKOLA RUKAJ GALLERY | Toronto; Oliver Cole Gallery | Miami; Opera Gallery | Miami; Projects Gallery | Miami; Ranivilu Art Gallery | Miami; RARE Birds | Miami/Amsterdam; RGR +Art | Caracas/Mexico; Robert Fontaine Gallery | Miami; RoFa projects | Potomac; Rosenbaum Contemporary | Miami; SECTIS DESIGN | Miami; Shine Artists/Pontone Gallery | London/Taiwan; Sponder Gallery | Boca Raton; Studio 21 Fine Art | Halifax; The Hue | Miami/Barcelona; The Ford Galleries | Delray Beach/Guatemala City; TWYLA | Austin; UNIT LONDON | London; Vertu Fine Art | Boca Raton; Waltman Ortega Fine Art | Miami/Paris; Waterhouse & Dodd | New York/London; Wynwood 28 | Art Gallery | Miami; ZK Gallery | San Francisco

Cemented as the premier winter art fair, Art Wynwood continues to set itself apart from other fairs by offering up unique installations and special events. This year’s highlights will include:

Art Grand Slam , presented by GALLERIA CA’ D’ORO , is a collaboration from the most successful female tennis player of the open era and visual artist, Martina Navratilova, and contemporary Slovak artist, Juro Kralik, their first international exhibition in the United States. Art Grand Slam first was conceived in 1999 by Kralik, and since then the dynamic duo have created over 300 pieces, many of them on the Grand Slam courts. The collaboration commemorates the adventure of a true champion and the imagination imported from their love of tennis and art. The artists together reach a creative intersection and produce a unique dialogue through the juxtaposition of an athlete who redefined her sport through will, determination and unprecedented athleticism turned visual artist. A portion of the proceeds from sales will support the Perry J. Cohen Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science . You can learn more here: www.pjcf.org

Shepard Fairey , the famous American contemporary street artist, graphic designer, activist, illustrator, entrepreneur and the founder of OBEY Clothing, will be given the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award this year. The award acknowledges individuals in art whose careers have changed the industry and is presented in partnership with Wynwood Walls. Most recently, Fairey released the “We the People” series to protest President Donald Trump, featuring portraits of Native Americans, African Americans, Muslims and Latinas depicted with slogans such as “Defend Dignity” and “Protect Each Other.” A selection of these inspiring works will be on display at the fair.

February marks Black History Month, and New York City visual artist, Cey Adams , presented by Vertu Fine Art , will display a selection of works from his recent series of American flag paintings, which reveal the rich history and traditions of the African movement in America. The series inspired him to create One Nation, a large-scale mural that he created for a dedication ceremony lead by Barack Obama during Freedom Sounds: A Community Celebration at the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Adams was also the Creative Director of Def Jam Recordings and is known for working with music legends including Beastie Boys, Jay Z and Mary J. Blige, among others.

The Wynwood Radio station once again will broadcast live from the fair, bringing you interviews with artists, exhibitors and fair directors, and streaming the panel discussions for their listeners.

Cuban Art will be a chief focus this year, as Coral Gables Museum has partnered with Art Wynwood to highlight the exhibition Cuban Art in the 20 th Century , which features artists Wifredo Lam, Amelia Peláez, Armando Menocal, René Portocarrero , and many others. PUENTE / BRIDGE is a special exhibition that will concentrate on the work of 21st century Cuban artists, the generation that connects us all to this new and exciting time in artistic expression from inside and outside the island nation. Additionally, Luis Valenzuela , Miami visual artist, fashion designer and head of The Creators Lab , will showcase a selection of headpieces inspired by the work of Cuban painter Cundo Bermúdez , as well as display miniature versions on 3D printed models.

Special Events

Thursday, February 16 – Monday, February 20

Live Performances by Artist Trey Speegle from TWYLA in Austin, Texas, will offer fairgoers the chance to paint by numbers with the artist, who will create a large-scale mural that when completed asks the question, “What Kind of World Do You Want?” The American painter and published author will establish a type of visual vocabulary that is ironically ambiguous, drawing inspiration from aspects of pop-culture that parallel Andy Warhol’s pop art style to generate work with its pulse on contemporary society.

Friday, February 17 | 2:00pm

A Conversation with Shepard Fairey will feature a light and lively discussion with the famed artist hosted by artnet News Associate Editor, Sarah Cascone, who recently highlighted Fairey as one of the top 30 most exciting street artists to watch right now.

Friday, February 17 | 5:00PM

The Cuban Architects at Home and in Exile: The Modernist Generation will feature a conversation with Victor Deupi, Ph.D., University of Miami School of Architecture, discussing the Modern Cuban House, and Jean-Franḉois Lejeune, Professor of University of Miami School of Architecture, who will address The Modern Cuban City.

Friday, February 17 | 7:30PM

The Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award Dinner will honor Shepard Fairey, a celebrated American contemporary street artist, graphic designer, activist, illustrator, entrepreneur and the founder of OBEY Clothing, with the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award. The award acknowledges individuals in art whose careers have changed the industry, and is given in partnership with Wynwood Walls. The award will be presented during an elegant four-course wine dinner at db bistro moderne, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami. For tickets and additional information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-wynwood-tony-goldman-lifetime-artistic-achievement-award-dinner-tickets-31261249238

Saturday, February 18 | 2:00PM

Cuban Art in the 20th Century–Cultural Identity and the International Avant Garde will feature a panel discussion with Segundo Fernandez, the curator of the exhibit, Ramón Cernuda, gallerist and supporter of the project, and Juan Martinez, author of the accompanying book. The panel will be moderated by Lyan Fernandez, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of TotalBank.

Sunday, February 19 | 3:00PM

Art Grand Slam Book Signing will give fairgoers the chance to meet tennis star Martina Navratilova and contemporary artist Juro Kralik, as they sign copies of their newest book Art Grand Slam.

Saturday, February 18 – Monday, February 20 | During Fair Hours

Miami Children’s Museum’s Artrageous Kids Center will provide a safe playroom on-site for children ages 3-13, who are introduced to art under the supervision of the Miami Children’s Museum experienced staff while parents visit Art Wynwood. For information, contact Anais at 305-373-5437×124 or arodriguez@miamichildrensmuseum.org

HOURS AND LOCATION

Fair Hours:

Opening Night VIP Preview: Thursday, Feb. 16, 6PM – 10PM.

General Admission: Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19, 11AM – 7PM; Monday, Feb. 20, 11AM – 6PM

Location:

Midtown Miami | Wynwood

3001 NE 1st Avenue

Miami, FL

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets: $25 one-day pass. $55 multi-day pass. Students 12-18 & Seniors 62+ $15. VIP Preview Benefit: $200. For further information or tickets, please call 1.800.376.5850, email info@artwynwood.com or visit www.artwynwood.com.

ABOUT ART MIAMI LLC:

Art Miami LLC is a partnership consisting of art and media industry veterans Nick Korniloff, Mike Tansey and Brian Tyler. In addition to three fairs during Miami Art Week, Art Miami, CONTEXT Art Miami and Aqua Art Miami, the company annually produces the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary in January; Art Wynwood during Presidents Day weekend in February; Art New York and CONTEXT New York at Pier 94 in New York in May; Art Southampton in July; and Art Silicon Valley/San Francisco in October.