Art Wynwood, the premier winter contemporary art fair produced by Art Miami, will return to Miami for its sixth edition Feb. 16-20.

The annual Presidents’ Day Weekend fair will showcase a dynamic array of works from the underground street movement, emerging young talent, and world-renowned contemporary and modern artists.

This year’s highlights include legendary street artist Shepard Fairey being honored with the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award, and a specially curated Cuban art exhibition that will feature works by both iconic 20th Century masters and 21st Century artists.

The five-day fair, sponsored by Christie’s International Real Estate, will begin on Thursday, Feb. 16, with a much-anticipated VIP Preview to benefit the Miami City Ballet at The Art Wynwood Pavilion, 3101 NE First Ave., before opening to the public on Feb. 17 and continuing through Monday, Feb. 20. This major contemporary art fair offers serious collectors as well as seasoned and budding art enthusiasts the best opportunity to discover and obtain some of the most important works of the era.

In 2016, the prestigious art fair attracted more than 36,500 prominent collectors, curators, art advisors, interior designers, and art aficionados from all over the world. This year, the fair will offer diverse artworks from more than 50 galleries representing over a dozen countries, including Germany, Spain, Russia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Argentina, Colombia and the United States.

“At Art Wynwood, collectors and guests get the best of both worlds, having the opportunity to acquire works from emerging artists, as well as the most important modern and contemporary artists,” said Grela Orihuela, Art Wynwood director. “Our fair has become part of the fabric of the Miami art scene, consistently attracting an international audience.”

Shepard Fairey, famous American contemporary street artist, graphic designer, activist, illustrator, entrepreneur and the founder of OBEY Clothing, will be honored with the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award. Given in partnership with Wynwood Walls, the award acknowledges individuals in art whose careers have changed the industry.

Fairey is best known for his Barack Obama Hope poster from the 2008 presidential election, and his works are included in the collections of the Smithsonian, Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

“Shepard Fairey has become an iconic artist in Miami and has helped to truly shape the art scene here,” said Nick Korniloff, founder of Art Miami. “He continues to inspire us with his mural transformations, and we are thrilled to be presenting him with the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award this year.”

Cuban art will be spotlighted at Art Wynwood this season when distinguished gallery Cernuda Arte hosts a panel discussion in conjunction with the Coral Gables Museum, focusing on the exhibit Cuban Art in the 20th Century. There also will be a special Cuban art exhibit at the fair, bridging 20th and 21st Century art from the island nation.

Luis Valenzuela, Miami visual artist, fashion designer and head of The Creators Lab, will show a selection of headpieces inspired by the work of master Cuban painter, Cundo Bermúdez. He also will have miniature versions of his headpieces on 3D printed models at The Creators Lab booth.

Continuing the success of Art Miami, which takes place annually in December, Art Wynwood is expected to draw even more notable attendees this year and is primed to declare numerous high-value acquisitions.

Fair Hours: Opening Night VIP Preview, Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-10 p.m.

General admission, Friday, Feb. 17, to Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Midtown Miami/Wynwood, 3101 NE First Ave.

Tickets: $25 one-day pass; $55 multi-day pass; Students 12-18 and seniors 62+, $15; VIP Preview Benefit, $200.

For more information or tickets, call 1-800-376-5850; send email to info@artwynwood.com or visit www.artwynwood.com.