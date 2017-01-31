Bilzin Sumberg has announced real estate attorney Karyl Argamasilla has been recognized as “Mentor of the Year” by the Miami Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW-Miami).

Argamasilla, Of Counsel at Bilzin Sumberg, advises national and local developers, sellers, purchasers, and financial institutions in large, complex commercial real estate transactions. She also handles loan restructuring, leasing, condominium documentation, and general corporate matters.

Actively involved in CREW-Miami, and a former president of the organization, Argamasilla formally brought CREW’s national eMentoring program to Miami for the first time in 2015 after several years of planning. The eMentoring program pairs seasoned CREW-Miami mentors with students in real estate undergraduate and graduate programs.

Argamasilla also spearheaded the inaugural CREW-Miami Careers Winter Symposium in 2014, where she also moderated a panel of leading real estate women who addressed seniors at the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (YWPA) in Little Havana. She returns annually to YWPA for the Women’s Symposium that introduces students to careers in commercial real estate and mentoring opportunities and continues to mentor her protégés in the eMentoring program.

Argamasilla has been an active participant in the CREW Careers and UCREW programs. CREW Careers is a mentorship program for middle and high school girls aimed at increasing gender and ethnic diversity in the real estate industry. UCREW promotes interaction between real estate professionals and college/graduate students interested in pursuing careers in real estate. Argamasilla also mentors younger attorneys at Bilzin Sumberg.

Argamasilla previously received the CREW-Miami’s Miami Star Award in 2014, CREW-Miami’s Networking Deal of the Year Award in 2011, and CREW Network’s 20 Under 40 National Award in 2010.

CREW-Miami provides its more than 265 real estate professionals with quality educational and networking events while promoting business opportunities.

For more information, visit bilzin.com.