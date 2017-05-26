The Bank of America Charitable Foundation recently announced that 77 nonprofits in South Florida have collectively been awarded more than $1 million in grants as part of the bank’s largest grant period of the year.

The funds support organizations that address critical issues including hunger, homelessness, and poverty as well as advance pathways to overcome those issues through workforce development, skills training and high school graduation.

“Despite signs of economic growth in Miami and throughout the nation, income equality and economic mobility continue to be pervasive issues for low-income and disadvantaged populations,” said Gene Schaefer, Miami market president for Bank of America. “Too many hard-working people are living on the margins, facing barriers to success as they struggle to find affordable housing, good paying jobs and the ability to plan for their futures. That’s why Bank of America is continuing to invest in nonprofit organizations with proven efforts toward bridging these gaps.”

The list of organizations in Miami that will receive funding include: Barry University, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Branches, Catalyst Miami, Centro Campesino Farmworker Center, Chapman Partnership, City Year Miami, Communities in Schools of Miami, Educate Tomorrow, Feeding South Florida, Honey Shine, I Have a Dream Foundation, Junior Achievement of Greater Miami, Learning for Success, Lotus Endowment Fund (Lotus House), Miami Dade College Foundation, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, POSSE Miami, Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, South Florida Progress Foundation, Take Stock in Children, Teach for America, Touching Miami with Love, United Way of Miami-Dade, Women of Tomorrow and Year Up South Florida.

