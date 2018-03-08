Barnacle Society to make a big splash with annual ‘Bash on the Bay,’ March 24

The Barnacle Estate in Coconut Gove has certainly weathered many storms over the last 121 years since it was built on the shore of Biscayne Bay – not the least of which was the hurricane of September 2017. Far from the worst hurricane to ever to hit this amazing historic home, Irma did take a toll on the estate’s boathouse, the sprawling grounds, and even washed up a couple of stray vessels that ultimately had to be removed.

The impact of this super storm also took a bite out of the budget that The Barnacle Society oversees to support this lovely Historic State Park.

Knowing this is what comes South Florida living – and surviving – the non-profit Barnacel Society continually hosts events that serve to buttress the costs associated with the upkeep such a vintage home demands.

GALLERY OF 2017 BASH

The 2018 Bash on the Bay on March 24, commemorating the birth of one of Coconut Grove’s most charming and influential pioneers, is not only one of those annual events, but is the signature party of the season for The Barnacle Historic State Park, its patrons, and the general public.

Highly anticipated by locals and first-timers alike, this key fundraiser is even more important this year as the Barnacle Society continues its recovery from the impact of last fall’s hurricane.

This year, Bash on the Bay celebrates the 167th birthday of Commadore Ralph Middleton Munroe, who built the home in 1891, with a grand party on the lawn of the estate. Admission includes a buffet dinner by Whisk, live music by Mr. Ree, and a silent auction on the scenic bay-front grounds.

Commodore Munroe’s residence, now The Barnacle Historic State Park, is the oldest home in Miami-Dade. He was the founder of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club and held the position of Commodore there for 22 years.

RSVP now or by call 305-442-6866 by March 21 for the best price: $50 for members of The Barnacle Society, $60 for future members, and $10 for children ages 10 and under. Tickets are $70 for all at the gate.

For $25 more, enjoy early VIP admission, silent auction preview, and a twilight tour of The Barnacle with complimentary champagne on the front porch. The event takes place from 6:30 – 9 p.m. with VIP admission from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

And don’t forget, period costumes are not only welcomed — but strongly encouraged!

The Barnacle Society also hosts moonlight concerts and outdoor films, other family-fun events throughout the year. For information about The Barnacle Society or to volunteer or become a member, please

For information, please call the Ranger Station at 305-442-6866. RSVP now.