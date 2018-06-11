BHA marks official start of season with timely hurricane-prep panel

BY ROB DESIMONE

As the first named storm of the season was having its way with Florida May 31, the Brickell Homeowner’s Association was busy hosting a panel discussion on “Learning from the past: How to prepare for the 2018 hurricane season.”

The meeting took place on the 12th floor of the Atton Hotel, overlooking the financial district as BHA Board President Ernesto Cuesta introduces panelists including from the law firm of SRHL, KW Property Management & Consulting, GlobalPro Recovery, and ARK Solvers, also covered how to claim property damage and deal with insurance companies.

Residents asked several questions that would help with future preparation as well as crisis situations. There was also information shared about more recent changes to storm insurance as some ways to make sure your insurance company is operating in the way it is supposed to be.

