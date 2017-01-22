William E. “Bill” Beckham, with his winning smile, smarts and big heart, has helped numerous organizations in leadership roles over the years. Bekham was born in Miami Beach and raised in Bal Harbour, attending Miami Beach Senior High and the University of Georgia where he earned a BBA in Risk Management and Insurance.

His natural leadership ability became evident in college where he started as social chairman and later became president of his Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Of course that was the first of many roles as president of an organization. He later came to be president of the Bachelors Club, 1981-02; and 1998-99 was president of both the Independent Insurance Agents of South Florida and the Bal Harbour Club.

At First United Methodist Church, he served from 2006 to 2011 as chair of Staff Parish Relations Committee while in 2007 he also served on the University of Georgia’s Work Force Diversity Committee. The same year, Bill was named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Miami before joining the Rotary Club of Coral Gables in 2008, where he continues to participate.

Beckham is passionate about bringing awareness for those with special needs. Since 2011, he has helped the spinal cord injury community as president of The Woody Foundation and honorary director of the Lighthouse for the Blind. He also served on the Coral Gables Disability Affairs Board as director from 2013 to 2016.

In 2015, he became president of the Beach Colony Club and was named Alumnus of the Year by University of Georgia Risk Management and Insurance. That same year he also received the Raymond Butler III Passion Award – Independent Insurance Agents of South Florida.

Bill is blessed with a beautiful family. He and his wife, Julia, live in Coral Gables. They have five children between them — Will, Woody and Emily Beckham as well as Matt and Alex Altizer. When Bill is not enjoying the company of his family or sharing his many talents helping others, he enjoys playing golf, spear fishing, paddle boarding, biking, gardening and attending sporting events, in particular UM football and the Miami Heat.