Blame It on Your Brain

By: Community News |January 11, 2018

Meet Dr. Julia Harper

Have you ever thought to yourself, why did I just do that? Join Julia as she explains why we repeat patterns of bad habits, making poor behavioral choices that negatively impact the relationships in our lives, including the relationship with yourself, your partner, your profession and your parenting. Begin to see your own patterns of behavior, so you can get more of what you WANT out of your life.

Date
January 17, 2018

Time
7:00 – 9:30 PM

Location
The Sacred Space Miami
105 Northeast 24TH Street
Miami, Florida 33137

Register now: http://consciouscityguide.com/blameitonyourbrain

Web: www.juliaharperinc.com
Facebook: Julia Harper, PHD
Instagram: juliaharper_phd

