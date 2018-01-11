Blame It on Your Brain

Meet Dr. Julia Harper

Have you ever thought to yourself, why did I just do that? Join Julia as she explains why we repeat patterns of bad habits, making poor behavioral choices that negatively impact the relationships in our lives, including the relationship with yourself, your partner, your profession and your parenting. Begin to see your own patterns of behavior, so you can get more of what you WANT out of your life.

Date

January 17, 2018



Time

7:00 – 9:30 PM



Location

The Sacred Space Miami

105 Northeast 24TH Street

Miami, Florida 33137

Learn more!

Web: www.juliaharperinc.com

Facebook: Julia Harper, PHD

Instagram: juliaharper_phd