Braman Family Foundation gift to benefit FIU, MDC students

Miami Dade College (MDC) and Florida International University (FIU) recently announced a $1 million gift from the Braman Family Foundation as an incentive for students to enroll full-time during their last year of studies at the institutions to facilitate and accelerate college completion.

Debi Braman Wechsler, director of the Braman Family Foundation; MDC president Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, and FIU president Dr. Mark B. Rosenberg made the announcement at a special event held at MDC’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. MDC student Jessica Valdes and FIU student Tamara Thompson, who will benefit from the scholarship, shared their stories on the road to obtaining a college degree.

The Braman Family Completion Scholarship program will support 1,000 students each year — 500 from each institution — each who will receive a $1,000 scholarship.