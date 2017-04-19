This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On the heels of Team USA’s historic gold medal win at the Bocuse d’Or, the world’s most prestigious culinary competition, BRAVA by Brad Kilgore is partnering with ment’or to host the winning team for the first-ever Gold Celebration Tour. Chef Kilgore will be joined by Bocuse d’Or Gold Medal Winner, Chef Mathew Peters and Assistant Coach Robert Sulatcky for a culinary showcase at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall on Sunday, May 7th from 4 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can sample bites from Miami’s most talented chefs, including Giorgio Rapicavoli, Jose Mendin, Sean Brasel, Michael Pirolo, Aaron Brooks, Manuel Echeverri, Gabriel Fenton, Soraya Kilgore and others, at this first-of-its-kind event to honor Team USA’s gold medal win. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ment’or BKB foundation, providing educational opportunities for young chefs and Team USA.

The ment’or BKB foundation is a nonprofit that aims to inspire excellence in young culinary professionals and preserve the traditions and quality of cuisine in America. Ment’or is led by founders Chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Jérôme Bocuse, as well as an esteemed culinary council of over 40 renowned chefs. Funds raised go towards educational grants and internships for culinary professionals through the continuing education program, the young chef and competition series that offer opportunities for them to further their careers and also towards the recruitment and training for Team USA in the prestigious biennial Bocuse d’Or competition, held in Lyon, France.

Tickets will be available to Arsht Culturist Members on Monday, April 17 and to the general public on Wednesday, April 19. Tickets may be purchased online at www.arshtcenter.org Follow BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and ment’or on social media at @bravabybradkilgore (Facebook), @bravaarshtcenter (Instagram), @bravabybrad (Twitter), @mentorbkb (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), #bocusedorusa, #roadtolyon, and #goldinlyon.

About BRAVA by Brad Kilgore

Experience classics redefined at the reimagined restaurant BRAVA by Brad Kilgore located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Kilgore was named one of Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chefs in America in 2016. In addition to being a two-time James Beard semifinalist, Chef Brad Kilgore was recently named Best New Chef in America by Best Chefs America. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.bravabybradkilgore.com.