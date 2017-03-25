The City of Miami’s Urban Design and Review Board (UDRB) voted to recommend approval of ‘18,’ a mixed-use development during its scheduled meeting on Feb. 16.

The approval paves the way for Claro Development to continue managing the Brickell-based project’s development which will include high-rise luxury condos and retail. With more than a decade of experience in managing intricate high-end projects, Claro was selected by Karam Group to serve as the owner’s representative and project manager.

“We are honored that Karam Group has entrusted us to represent them and manage the development of this important addition to the heart of Brickell,” said Ray Lastra, Claro principal. “This approval by the UDRB brings us one step closer to bringing this exciting and innovative mixed-used project to area residents and visitors.”

Located at the corner of SW Eighth Street and S. Miami Avenue, the 78-story building will include 66,618 square feet (four levels) of retail space at the ground level. Structured parking will be provided within the building and screened in with artistic treatment, which will help enhance the modern tower. The upper levels will consist of 392 residential units that will offer dynamic views of the downtown Miami core and Brickell Financial District.

“We are very pleased with Claro’s efforts for the vision of this project and with the UDRB’s decision to recommend approval of 18, which will not only help realize the four corners of the heart of Brickell, but continue to transform it into one of the most vibrant areas in South Florida.” said Simon and Antoine Karam, principals of Karam Group.

Surrounded by new high-rise projects on all four sides, including Brickell Heights, SLS Lux, Solitair and Brickell City Center, 18 will aid in unifying the transformation of Brickell. The LEED Silver building is being designed by Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associate and has FAA approval for 960 feet.

Claro is a diversified real estate services firm, headed by Ray Lastra and Sandor Scher, that specializes in real estate development services and construction management. During the past 12 years, Claro has built a reputation of successfully providing single source, comprehensive real estate property development solutions. The company has worked on complex high-end projects throughout South Florida including, The Standard Miami, The Raleigh Hotel and SoHo Beach House. Claro has delivered more than 150 projects, valued at approximately $800 million.

