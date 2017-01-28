Brickell City Centre, Miami’s landmark $1.05 billion, nine-acre, work, live and play destination, has announced a partnership with ride-sharing titan, Uber.

As the official ride of Brickell City Centre, Uber created designated pickup points at each of the project’s five towers, including its newly opened three-level retail center, the EAST, Miami hotel, condo towers REACH and RISE and class-A office towers Two and Three Brickell City Centre. The designated pick-up points are strategically located to streamline congestion in Brickell and improve passengers’ ridesharing experience.

For a limited time, Brickell City Centre also is offering all visitors complimentary two-hour parking at its two-level underground parking garage.

“Transportation and seamless access to Brickell City Centre has always been a priority for Swire when developing the project; from renovating the eighth street MetroMover to implementing the infrastructure for an underground garage,” said Kieran Bowers, president of Swire Properties, the developer behind Brickell City Centre. “Our partnership with Uber will leverage the convenience and reliability of ridesharing, enhancing transportation options and the overall experience at Brickell City Centre.”

Official pickups will begin immediately. First-time riders can use the promo code BrickellCityCentre to get their first ride free, up to $20.

Find out more about Brickell City Centre and Uber’s partnership at www.uber.com/info/brickellcitycentre/.

“Uber is excited to partner with Brickell City Centre, one of the largest mixed use developments in the world, to offer visitors and residents a safe, reliable, and accessible ride,” said Kasra Moshkani, general manager of Uber South Florida. “As Miami continues to grow, and transportation becomes a bigger challenge for people, Uber will continue using our technology to take cars off the road and improve the everyday lives of South Florida residents.”

In addition to Brickell City Centre’s partnership with Uber, the development seamlessly connects with Miami’s key transportation nodes by incorporating the Eighth Street Miami Metromover station and offers convenient access to all major highways. Brickell City Centre aims to also ease the street-level traffic flow with its expansive underground carpark.