Brickell Energy now introducing electric-vehicle charging stations at Emerge Miami

Brickell Energy hosts an energetic – and informative – ribbon cutting and workshop April 26 starting at 6 p.m., to celebrate installation of a dual port smart-charging station for electric vehicles at Emerge Miami at 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136.

This EV charging station, located in the south parking lot of the facility, also know as the UM Life Science & Technology Park, is the newest addition to the aFLoat Charging Service Program, provided by Brickell Energy and OBE Power Networks.

This cutting-edge workplace bordering Wynwood, hosts the CIC Miami offices, as well as other firms in the technology and biomedical sectors. The property is managed by Cushman and Wakefield.

Immediately following the ceremony, Brickell Energy President Ajejandro Burgana and representatives of the NextCar Pledge will host a VentureCafe workshop on the 6th floor starting at 7:30p.m., entitled, “Drive Electric Today and Save.”

“We at CIC are passionate about the advent of all forms of innovation, not just because it creates novel opportunities and efficiencies, but also because it can drive more environmentally and socially conscious progress,” said Natalia Martinez-Kalinina, General Manager/Latin America Lead, CIC Miami.

“Electric vehicles are certainly an exciting step toward changing how we view mobility in the U.S., and we are happy to be supporting these options at the Converge Miami district and in the context of Miami in general,” she added.

During the CIC workshop will outline the vast benefits of their service that is helping meet the growing demand for EV charging stations – and attractive financing packages.

With Florida being the 4th largest market for Electric Vehicles, Burgana notes that it is important that buildings all across South Florida step up to offer EV charging. And Edward Prelaz, Senior Property Manage for Cushman & Wakefield couldn’t agree more.

“I am excited to have the EV charging station at our location,” he said. “In fact, more clients and prospects are asking about the availability of this service and naturally we strive to offer the highest level of amenities as possible.”

According to Prelaz, the building owner (Ventas), the managing partner (Wexford Science & Technology), and the property management company (Cushman & Wakefield), are all dedicated to sustainability, he noted, “as well as keeping our assets competitive in the marketplace.

“This is a nice addition.”

It took seven years to sell the first million of EVs in the U.S., but at current growth rates, the second million of EVs will come in a fraction of that time, he added. “The time is now to prepare for the demands EV charging will place on parking facilities at commercial buildings, condominiums, and public facilities.”

Brickell Energy a company that believes that the well needed charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles must be a financially viable case. “Here at Brickell Energy we are not only passionate about EVs and their progressive growth in our commuting methods but we also care about our customers investments,” says Burgana.

“With that in mind, we are coupling the best technology in the market from ChargePoint with the most sophisticated financial tools for our clients. We truly believe you can ‘make green’ while ‘doing green’,” he added.

Brickell Energy’ proprietary aFLoat Charging as a Service program brings the best business model to condominiums and workplaces for easy adoption of the EV charging amenity.

NextCar Pledge (NCP) is part of the Electrify the South campaign, which will launch at this event. This new online and paper (palm card) pledge will demonstrate support for electric transportation by prospective car-buyers to garner peer-to-peer influence for EVs and build regional support for EV policy and car choices.

The pledge states that next car the consumer will buy or lease will be an all-electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. NCP will utilize the pledges to support our state and local advocacy goals, sharing collected pledges with decision-makers, auto manufacturers and other businesses to and via social media and traditional media outlets, to demonstrate broad EV support. For information, visit www.nextcarpledge.org

“Just imagine the convenience of having access to a clean fuel station where you live, work, and play,” Burgana added. “Imagine the great sense of ease and confidence you’ll have with a fully charged battery throughout the day, everyday, everywhere you go. That day is coming.”

For information, contact Brickell Energy via e-mail at sales@brickellenergy.com or by calling 305-546-5407. Also visit at www.brickellenergy.com