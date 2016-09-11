CABA Pro Bono, Amores Dental Care join efforts to benefit teens in need

CABA Pro Bono alongside Amores Dental Care brightened up the smiles of 15 teens recently by providing teeth cleanings, fillings and even surgical procedures, at no cost. The team’s generosity benefitted teens who never had been to a dentist or had a dental exam.

“We cannot thank Dr. Jennifer Martinez-Amores and Dr. Dennis Amores enough for their outstanding service and devotion,” said Lesley Mendoza, executive director at CABA Pro Bono. “It was inspiring to see individualized attention go to such a deserving group of kids.

“I would like to encourage other private businesses in the community to follow in the footsteps of Amores Dental Care. Working together we can truly improve the lives of children,” Mendoza added.

Dr. Jennifer Martinez-Amores and her husband Dr. Dennis Amores brought along their team of hygienists and turned a small act of charity into a mission to improve the health of teens in need. The Amores Dental Care Group did not hesitate to go the extra mile and as a result the teens were beaming.

“As dentists and Miami residents, we are more than happy to be giving back to the community, especially to such a worthwhile cause. Dental care is of the utmost importance, and everyone should have access to regular checkups,” Dr. Amores said.

For additional information about CABA Pro Bono visit the website at www.cabaonline.com.