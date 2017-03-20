This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Camillus House recently announced leadership changes with the appointment of Hilda M. Fernandez as CEO and Eddie Gloria as chief operating officer.

Fernandez takes the helm as only the sixth chief executive and first female to lead Camillus House in its 57-year history. She will oversee a complex system of care serving more than 12,500 men, women and children each year through over 40 programs and services.

“Hilda has been an outstanding leader in our community. She will bring a clear and focused approach to help our organization end chronic homelessness in Miami,” said Bob Dickinson, who has been the charity’s acting CEO and the organization’s long-time chair.

“I am honored to lead this amazing Miami institution,” Fernandez said. “In our community, compassionate help and excellent care for the homeless has always been synonymous with the name Camillus House. I look forward to working with the board and staff, our donors and partners in continuing to do many great things for our community and for the people we serve.”

A passionate advocate for the homeless, Fernandez was the former executive director of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust where she oversaw an annual budget of more than $54 million, allocated to over 80 housing and services providers throughout the county. Under her supervision, more than 8,000 beds were provided to homeless families and individuals through the homeless continuum of care.

More recently, Fernandez has served as vice president for advancement and communications for St. Thomas University, helping raise financial support and public awareness for the well-known private, non-profit Catholic institution. She has also served as an assistant city manager in Miami Beach; executive director of the Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust, and director of the Miami-Dade County Communications Department.

Fernandez joins a team of experienced and committed leaders in serving the homeless.

“Eddie Gloria has served at Camillus House with distinction, and truly deserves this promotion,” said acting board chair Alan Greer. “He has been instrumental in shaping public sector support for our mission and has made a profound impact during his tenure.”

“I am very excited to work with Hilda on the opportunities before us,” Gloria said. “I think we have an amazing mission and a superb team that’s ready to take our organization to the next level.”

Gloria, who has been with Camillus House for over 10 years, has recently served as the organization’s acting COO. Previously, he served as vice-president of strategic management where he oversaw the alignment of resources and management processes to carry out the organization’s goals.

Prior to joining Camillus House, Gloria served in former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz’s Office of Policy and Legislation, and Miami’s Office of Grants Administration. He also served as director of New Business Development in the private sector, training expansion divisions in South America and negotiating new business contracts.