Camp Jeep® Returns to 46th Annual Miami Auto Show

The Jeep® brand is returning with Camp Jeep®, a unique, interactive, off-road experience for consumers attending the 2016 Miami International Auto Show presented by Ally from Saturday, September 10 through Sunday, September 18 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Camp Jeep is the ultimate off-road driving test. The 20,000-square foot exhibit will give auto show attendees a chance to experience the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles without leaving the auto show. Camp Jeep will be making its 8th appearance at the Miami show, and since 2004 over 135,000 show attendees have experienced Camp Jeep. Since 2004, more than 1.7 million guests have experienced Camp Jeep at over 120 events in the US.

The course will be comprised of several obstacles that simulate some of the rigorous testing that Jeep vehicles endure before customers get behind the wheel. This provides consumers with a first-hand look at the capability standards of Jeep vehicles for Ground Clearance, Traction, Stability, Articulation, Breakover, Off-Camber and Suspension.

Camp Jeep is an interactive adventure zone where professional 4×4 drivers allow riders to experience a Jeep brand vehicles on and off-road capabilities. Product specialists drive participants in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Cherokee Trailhawk, Renegade Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee allowing consumers to experience the legendary capabilities of a Jeep.

Camp Jeep features a thrilling “can’t miss” hill climb where passengers experience traction capabilities while climbing the 13-foot high, 35 degree Jeep Mountain, the icon of the ride. Riders are over 18 feet off the ground when they sit on top of Jeep Mountain.

New for 2016 guests will experience a Ground Clearance Stair Climb where Jeep demonstrates ground clearance and traction as it climbs 5 feet over a staircase. Another new course element for 2016 is the Extreme Breakover where Jeeps navigate on a 25 degree uneven plane until one wheel loses contact with the surface, the vehicle continues to climb until it hits the apex guests will get a surge of excitement as the vehicle breaks over the plane. Trail Rated Pass demonstrates extreme three-wheeling over the 50 foot long, 8 foot tall obstacle. As the vehicle ascends and descends 8 feet, passengers will experience the capabilities of Jeep as the vehicle articulates side to side over uneven ramps set at a 25 percent incline. Hang on tight as the vehicles teeter side-to-side on this obstacle. The track includes a 30-degree articulation wedge to demonstrate the vehicle’s body articulation, attendees will experience the adrenaline rush of looking nearly straight up or straight down as they navigate the obstacle. New for 2016, guests will experience the low crawl and suspension capabilities of a Jeep through the Maneuverability Moguls. Each ride is approximately 5 minutes long.

Participating riders will be automatically entered into the FCA US National Giveaway for a chance to win $45,000 toward any eligible FCA US vehicle. Camp Jeep participants 17 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and be at least 44 inches tall.

Camp Jeep will be open during all public hours of the Miami International Auto Show beginning Saturday, September 10, 2016.