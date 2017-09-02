Cancer Link event to mark 30 years of raising funds for breast cancer research

Come and help celebrate Cancer Link’s 30th year of raising funds for breast cancer research on Thursday, Oct. 5, at a luncheon at Jungle Island Treetop Ballroom.

Cancer Link is a local, all-volunteer organization dedicated to finding an ultimate cure for breast cancer through research at the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. This year Cancer Link is celebrating three decades of raising funds for Sylvester. In that time, the organization has donated almost $3 million.

Last year, due to the efforts of founder Marlene Berg, co-presidents Mary Rosenberg and Harriet Shapiro, a hard-working committee of 80 volunteers, very generous sponsors, and various community partners, Cancer Link raised nearly $300,000. None of the money raised was used for salaries or overhead since Cancer Link has no paid staff and it partners exclusively with Sylvester.

These moneys were donated locally to Drs. Karoline Briegel, Richard Cote, Sophia George, Tan Ince, Marc Lippman, Diana Lopez, Joyce Slingerland and Danny Yakoub, who are all doing research to find a cure for breast cancer.

This year, Cancer Link will continue to further its mission through community events and its renowned fundraising luncheon. In recognition of the 30th anniversary, the past 10 presidents will lead this effort. They are Norma Jean Abraham, Barbara Berg, Susan Kaufman, Diane Madden, Iliette Oliveros, Virginia Praschnik, Mary Rosenberg, Ivette Martino Sarol, Bonnie Sepe and Harriet Shapiro.

The event emcee will be Rudabeh Shahbazi of CBS4 with a special performance by Judy Scott. It will feature a fashion show by Julian Chang and an extensive silent auction. The reception and auction will start at 10 a.m. followed by the fashion show and luncheon beginning at noon.

To learn more about the Cancer Link organization, become a sponsor, community partner, volunteer, or are interested in attending the Oct. 5 luncheon event, go to cancerlink.sylvester.org or call 305-243-9088.