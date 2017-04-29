Fashion designer and director of FundaHigado America Carolina Herrera hosted a fundraiser for FundaHigado America on Apr. 6 at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), along with co-presidents Dr. Pedro Rivas Vetencourt, a U.S. trained Venezuelan liver transplant surgeon, and

Dr. Tomoaki Kato, director of Abdominal Solid Organ Transplantation at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia Medical Center.

FundaHigado America (FHA), a foundation dedicated to making the knowledge and training associated with pediatric liver transplantation accessible to medical centers in underserved countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, hosted its first-ever Miami fundraising event at the Pérez Art Museum.

The event, the foundation’s second annual fundraiser, was held to raise money to fund its educational programs as well as implement three to five new pediatric transplant centers in Latin America within the next few years.

The evening included a cocktail reception along with a photography exhibition showcasing the exceptional work accomplished by the FHA team and some inspiring words from Hererra. The exhibition depicted a few of the numerous children who have received liver transplantation and have regained their lives because of it. The FHAcurrently is working in Venezuela, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Peru.

To learn more about FundaHigado America, visit www.FundaHigadoAmerica.org.