This Easter, celebrate in style with world-class cuisine and enviable panoramic views of Downtown Miami, at Area 31. On Sunday, April 16th from 12PM to 4PM, guests can indulge in an extravagant prix-fixe buffet-style brunch, expertly crafted by Executive Chef Wolfgang Birk. From noon to 4PM, the decadent brunch, will include an array of breakfast item stations including house-bakes pastries and artisanal breads and seasonal fresh fruits. Keeping true to the restaurant’s concept, Area 31’s Easter Brunch will include an incredible chilled seafood display featuring fresh shucked oysters, poached shrimp and spicy horseradish sauce, ahi tuna ceviche, snapper ceviche, among others. Priced at $75 per person ($30 for kids 5-12; kids 0-4 eat free), the brunch extravaganza will also include varied stations such as a bountiful salad bar, smoked duck Pad Thai, brined leg of lamb, Croque Madame, made-to-order egg omelets, poached egg benedicts and more off-the-grill specials and hot sides. For reservations, please log on to www.area31restaurant.com or call 305-424-5234.

Calling all South Beach brunch lovers! On Sunday, April 16th, 660 at Angler’s will host an incredible Easter brunch. On this special holiday, the perfectly intimate South Beach restaurant will offer its popular à la carte weekend brunch along with delectable holiday specials. In addition to its popular weekend brunch featuring its Chicken & Waffles with whipped guava butter, Shrimp B.L.T. with crispy shrimp, Applewood bacon and the succulent Big Burger, Easter specials will include savory lobster boil served with baby potatoes, sweet corn and n’duja toast, and roasted leg of lamb with garlic roasted pommes purée and grilled asparagus. Wash it all down with 660’s $25 unlimited DIY Bloody Mary Bar and $25 unlimited tropical mimosas, for 2.5 hours. 660 at Angler’s is located in the beautiful Kimpton Angler’s Hotel at 660 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. For reservations, please call 305-534-9600.

This Easter, hop on over to South Beach’s hidden culinary gem, The Social Club. On Sunday April 16th, from 7AM-3PM, celebrate the holiday with restaurant’s weekly à la carte menu featuring brunch favorites such as chicken n’ waffle sliders, caramelized French toast and everything bagel perfectly topped with mixed local greens and Scottish smoked salmon, among others. Guests can have their eggs their way when indulging in a Sun Fresh omelet, or leave it up to Executive Chef Blair Wilson to perfect the Old School Eggs Benedict by serving the brunch staple on a delightful English muffin, a side of succulent Canadian bacon and crispy breakfast potatoes, among other eggs-ceptional brunch options. Brunch goers can wash it all down with The Social Club’s special unlimited mimosas priced at just $25 per person. The Social Club is located in the heart of South Beach, inside the beautiful Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel at 1717 Collins Avenue. For reservations and more information, please visit www.socialclubatsurfcomber.com or call 305-604-1800.