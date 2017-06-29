Celebrate the Fourth like a Miami pioneer – at The Barnacle Historic State Park

Celebrate the Fourth like a Commodore – Ralph Middleton Munroe, that is – as The Barnacle Society hosts its good ole-fashioned afternoon picnic on Independence Day, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Built in 1891, The Barnacle is the original home of Coconut Grove´s most notable pioneer. Each year, the public is invited out to enjoy the Fourth of July as the first pioneers of Miami did, on beautiful grounds of this designated Historic State Park on Biscayne Bay.

Families and friends will be celebrating as only Americans can with traditional lawn and table games along with kid’s crafts and more. Guests also will enjoy the music of Ken & Summer Gill while eating hamburgers, veggie burgers, and hot dogs grilled to order right on the Barnacle grounds. Visitors may also opt to bring their own picnics, blankets, chairs, and coolers – but no alcohol, please.

This five-acre state park on the shore of Biscayne Bay is site of the home of Commodore Munroe, who built the home in 1891. Throughout the year, The Barnacle Society sponsors numerous events, including moonlight concerts and outdoor films, in an effort to raise funds to support this lovely Historic State Park.

Park entry is $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tours of the historic house are available for an additional $3 for adults and $1 for kids. Children under 6 are free.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway in Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For information, call the Park Ranger Station at 305-442-6866.