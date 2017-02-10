Celebrate this Valentine’s Day at Area 31 with world-class cuisine and enviable panoramic views of Downtown Miami. Priced at $70 per person, Executive Chef Wolfgang Birk’s exclusive three-course menu will showcase the restaurant’s dedication to fresh sea fare. Dinner selections include deliciously crafted King Crab Tiradito, served with jicama, rocoto and avocado; perfectly executed Striped Bass Bouillabaisse with prawns, scallops, new potato and saffron; and Wagyu Bone-in Filet served with salsify and truffle salad. For a perfect ending, love birds will indulge in a decadent Red Velvet Cupcake and a special split of Taittinger Champagne.

Area 31 is located on the 16th floor of the beautiful Kimpton EPIC Hotel, 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way. For reservations, please call 305-424-5234 or visit www.area31restaurant.com .

South Beach’s hidden culinary gem, The Social Club, will offer a special Valentine’s Day dinner menu on Tuesday, February 14th. From 5PM to 10PM, couples will delight in a delectable three-course meal, priced at $70 per person. Expertly crafted by Executive Chef Blair Wilson, the romantic menu will feature:

First Course

Imperial Tuna Tartare

Sustainable BlueFin Tuna, Shogun Sesame Vin, Black Truffle Miso, Pickled Apple, Quail Egg, Crispy Wonton

Second Course

Wagyu ShortRib and Butter Poached Lobster Tail

72 Hour Braise, King Trumpet Mushroom, Uni Hollandaise, Charred Asparagus

Third Course

Sweet Melody Black Forest

Dark Chocolate Torte, Sweet Melody Vanilla Ice Cream, Black Cherry, Toasted Hazelnut Ganache

In addition, couples can celebrate their love with a bottle of Moet Chandon ($50) or Moet Rosé ($75). The Social Club is located at 1717 Collins Avenue at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on South Beach. For reservations and more information, please visit www.socialclubatsurfcomber.com or call 305-604-1800.



This Valentine’s, celebrate love at 660 at The Angler’s, the perfectly intimate South Beach restaurant, with a delectable menu and bottomless bubbles! Starting at 7PM to 10PM, couples can enjoy a special three-course dinner, accompanied by ever-flowing cava. Priced at just $65 per person ($50 without unlimited cava), the dinner menu will starter options such as Savory Steak Tartar and Black Pepper Crusted Tuna; main course selections include Pan Roasted NY Strip and deliciously Seared Scallops. And for dessert, love birds can choose between the decadent Strawberry Shortcake and refreshing assorted sorbets. The bubbles will endlessly flow for up to two hours and fifteen minutes into the reservation. 660 at The Angler’s is located at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel at 660 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. For reservations, please call 305-534-9600. Restaurant photos available here.