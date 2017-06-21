Center for Financial Training, local banks and financial organizations partner for Future Bankers’ Camp

More than 100 high school students from around Miami-Dade County will receive hands-on experience in banking and finance at the 10th annual Future Bankers Camp with the support of more than two dozen banks and local institutions.

The innovative four-week camp provides hands-on experience for students interested in a career in financial services. The camp gives students opportunities to enhance their proficiency in math and in their communication and financial literacy skills, while completing a financial internship and receiving industry certification.

The camp is hosted by The Center for Financial Training and Miami Dade College with the help of partners such as the Chapman Partnership, Women of Tomorrow, CareerSource South Florida, CNC and several other local institutions. A total of 25 banks, credit unions and financial organizations are participating, along with the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA).

The participating students are enrolled in the academy of finance programs at one of the following Miami-Dade public schools: Barbara Goleman Senior High School, Coral Gables Senior High School, Coral Reef Senior High School, Hialeah Gardens Senior High School, Homestead Senior High School, Mater Academy East Charter High School, Miami Edison Senior High School, Miami Jackson Senior High School, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Miami Sunset Senior High School, North Miami Senior High School, North Miami Beach Senior High School, South Dade Senior High School and William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.

Among the program’s offerings is the teller training track. Upon successful completion of the camp, students are eligible to receive the American Bankers Association Bank Teller Certificate. Students who graduate can also work towards an A.S. degree in financial services.

The Miami-Dade Public Schools Academy of Finance program is a member of the National Academy Foundation, a national network of career academies to support the development of America’s youth toward personal and professional success in high school, higher education and throughout their careers. Seventeen Miami-Dade high schools have Academy of Finance career academies.

The participating financial institutions in 2017 are: Banco Pinchincha, Banco Santander, Banesco USA, BankUnited, BBVA Compass Bank, Biscayne Bank, City National Bank, Grove Bank & Trust, Continental National Bank, FirstBank Florida, First National Bank of South Miami, International Finance Bank, JetStream Federal Credit Union, Mercantil Bank, Ocean Bank, Pacific National Bank, Popular Community Bank, Professional Bank, Regions, Sunstate Bank, TD Bank, Totalbank and Wells Fargo Bank.

“It is an uplifting experience to train students so they can start their careers and begin to take their place in the future of the banking and finance industries,” said A. Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank. “Ocean Bank has long believed in and supported education in South Florida, and we are proud of our continuing role in developing the careers of these students.”

About The Center for Financial Training at MDC

The Center for Financial Training provides financial services education, training and technology to financial services professionals throughout the United States and around the world. CFT is a national organization and the largest industry-sponsored adult education program in the world. CFT training and education programs provide job specific skills and knowledge to the financial services industry. CFT is the educational arm of the American Bankers Association and courses are part of a national continuing education curriculum. Completion of prescribed programs can lead to industry-recognized ABA diplomas and certificates, assist in professional licensing requirements and meet college credit and degree requirements. For more information, visit www.cftse.org.