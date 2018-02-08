Chairman’s & President’s Message – Coconut Grove Arts Festival





It is our pleasure to inspire ones imagination for visual, culinary and performing arts at this year’s 55th edition of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival® presented by Terra.

Our festival will again present the works of 360 acclaimed artists – among the world’s best – from across six countries (United States, Argentina, Peru, Columbia, Canada and Georgia) and 38 states. This past October, jurors reviewed the works of close to 1,000 applicants and selected those artists who will represent the Arts Festival’s 14 categories. We are proud to welcome a number of young, first-time artists who were chosen to exhibit their work as part of our “New & Emerging Artist” category.

Our talented internationally-recognized artists have displayed their amazing pieces along the inviting streets and lush landscape of historic Coconut Grove through the years and helped to establish our world-class event as one of the top fine art festivals in the nation.

This year, we welcome Pop Artist Hector Prado who was selected to create the official poster aptly titled “Winds of Change.” Prado’s vision depicts the winds of change that can move clouds and make the waves of the sea roll in a frenzy of exuberance and beauty.

Our popular Culinary Pavilion complements the visual arts by inviting world-renowned chefs from South Florida’s restaurants and hotels to prepare their famous dishes and explain their specialties.

The entertainment stage in Peacock Park will offer a host of top freestyle groups who have recorded hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 charts including Will to Power, Johnny O, Frankie Negron and Cynthia.

I’d like to thank and congratulate the many people without whom our annual President’s Day Weekend Coconut Grove Arts Festival would not be possible. Our board members and dedicated staff have put untold hours into planning this event throughout the year. And lastly, many thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and our invaluable sponsors who enable us to present a first-class event for all to enjoy.

Thanks for joining us this year. Enjoy!

Lilia Garcia Chairman Monty Trainer President