Chapman Partnership to celebrate annual Illuminations Gala, Oct. 28

Chapman Partnership will be celebrating its annual Illuminations Gala, an evening of dining, dancing and entertainment that celebrates the donors and volunteers whose work is a guiding light for the men, women and children that reside at the homeless assistance centers.

The 2017 Illuminations Gala will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the JW Marriott Marquis, and will provide guests with an exciting and breathtaking experience produced by the WOW Factor. The gala begins at 7 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and dancing.

The 2017 gala chairs, — Marile and Jorge Luis Lopez, Esq. and Lucy Morillo-Agnetti, Esq. and John Agnetti, Esq. — are leading a 56-member gala committee made up of some of Miami’s most influential community ambassadors who advocate on behalf of Chapman Partnership and have come together to create a magical gala to celebrate the dedicated volunteers and donors.

“The Illuminations Gala is a celebration of all the great work done by Chapman Partnership and their extended family of donors and volunteers,” said Marile Lopez, gala co-chair. “We are so thankful for their dedication, love and time, and this is just a token of our appreciation for their hard work.”

The magical evening will continue with an After Gala Party, presented by Chapman Partnership’s young professionals group, nextgen. Nextgen is made up of Miami’s young professionals and community ambassadors, between the ages of 25 and 40, who work to increase awareness, revenue and advocacy for Chapman Partnership. At 10 p.m., nextgen members and guests will enjoy one-of-a-kind performances, an open bar and complimentary valet.

“The support we get from our extended family including our community’s future leaders is a guiding light for the 5,000-plus residents we see each year,” said Lucy Morillo-Agnetti, gala co-chair. “Every time they donate, they help to illuminate our resident’s path toward self-sufficiency. They are making their independence a dream come true.”

At this year’s event Chapman Partnership will award the Alvah H. Chapman Jr. Humanitarian Award, given to a leader who follows the moral and civic examples of Alvah H. Chapman Jr. in serving the homeless. The award recipient must demonstrate humanitarian initiative and compassion for his fellow man, as Alvah H. Chapman Jr. did. This year’s award recipient is Alberto M. Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“Alvah Chapman was a beacon of hope for the homeless in our community,” said H. Daniel Vincent, president and CEO of Chapman Partnership. “Because of his hard work and dedication, Chapman Partnership is a nationally recognized model. Today, we are recognizing the work of Alberto Carvalho, in helping make Mr. Chapman’s vision a reality.”

Chapman Partnership, was named in honor of the late Alvah H. Chapman Jr. The Gala celebrates the legacy of empathy, humanity and achievements demonstrated by this inspiring man, and by the organization. Together, they have helped save the lives of more than 108,000 individuals, including 22,000 children.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.chapmanpartnership.org/gala.