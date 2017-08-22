Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017 Premier sets high standard

The Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017 is an electric car that overcomes the glaring problem among all electric cars — the issue of range. The majority of electric cars can’t go more than 100 miles on a single charge.

What makes the Chevy Bolt EV impressive is its ability to go up to 238 miles on a single charge, guaranteed. What was a major setback in the electric car industry is now a stepping stone for Chevy to create a green-friendly and mile-efficient car.

Let’s get up to speed with the new Bolt EV 2017.

Most people’s experience with green-friendly cars, is that fast-charging stations don’t allow them to go very far without having to stop for another charge soon after. The Bolt EV can go up to 90 miles on a 30-minute charge at a fast-charging station, which means you can make it to Miami Beach and back without a problem. Wouldn’t it be nice to know that your car won’t shut off when taking the kids to The Keys.

While the most glaring issue with eco-friendly cars is their mileage range, but there also is another one — the big issue of cost. The pioneer of eco-friendly vehicles, Tesla, sells its vehicles starting at $68,000. The same equipment within the Tesla Model S is in the Bolt EV 2017, so what’s the difference? The difference is that you can buy a Chevy Bolt EV for almost half the price.

Not only is the Bolt higher up on the bean stalk than other electric cars, but it gives consumers the flexibility to ditch their gas-powered cars and go for the green. Most people think electric cars aren’t as high-tech as gas-powered cars, but let me tell you, the elaborate infotainment system, giving GPS support and Bluetooth connectivity, paired with the crisp sound of Bose speakers, is unmatched in most gas-guzzlers.

You also will have the ability to charge any device through the USB-charging ports without a problem. But no car is the complete package if its structure doesn’t match the capacity of its entertainment.

And we literally mean capacity. The Bolt EV has a full-size trunk and back seats that fold flat to accommodate any large items that you would like to put in the car, which means that the fishing trip you always wanted can happen with ease.

In the Bolt EV you get a smooth ride, which comes from its 266 pound-feet of torque, and 200 horsepower. Now, this debunks the theory that electric cars are slow and weak. The speed of the Bolt EV caps at 93 mph, which is more than enough given today’s speed limits.

All things considered, the Bolt EV is a pioneer among the affordable eco-friendly car industry. There is no car that can match is sturdiness, its swiftness, and its cool silence. With the overwhelming force of climate change that will affect us in the coming years, opting for an electric car is the right choice. When you think green, you think Chevy.

The Bolt EV is offered in two trim levels. The standard LT model at about $37,000 features the same electric motor, same 60-kWh lithium-ion battery, and same 238-mile range as the more deluxe Premier.

The Premier, which starts at $41,700, comes with fancier wheels, custom door handles, upgraded mirrors, roof-mounted side rails, and a variety of driver assist options not offered in the LT trim.

The Premier model tested, which was equipped with a special infotainment package, extra safety features, and the DC Fast Charger hardware, came to $43,015.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.