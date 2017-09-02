Chris Martin joins Izzy Bizu on stage at The Wynwood Yard

British artist Izzy Bizu‬ performed a stripped back acoustic set at The Wynwood Yard Miami on Aug. 27 in collaboration with Live Nation/The Fillmore Miami featuring a special appearance from ‪Coldplay‬’s Chris Martin in front of a packed audience at The Yard’s popular weekly Reggae Sundays event.

Izzy Bizu has been supporting Coldplay on the group’s stadium tour this summer, which included a performance at Hard Rock Stadium the following night. From South West London, the 22-year-old artist was selected as 2016 Brits Critics Choice finalist, the BBC’s Introducing Artist of the Year 2016 and chosen as the voice of the 2016 Euros with her cover of Edith Piaf’s La Foule. She quickly is proving herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough British artists of the year.

Garnering early support from 1Xtra and BBC Radio 1 on her independent six-tracker, Coolbeanz EP, before signing to Sony/RED MUSIC there’s been plenty a new fans in the front row thanks to instant classics like White Tiger, now with over 75 million global Spotify streams, the heart-wrenching Mad Behaviour, and viral Honne collaboration Someone That Loves You. Her debut album, A Moment of Madness, is out now.

The crowd of regulars, families, locals and tourists who typically gather at the weekly Reggae Sundays were thrilled with the impromptu performance. In less than two years, The Wynwood Yard, a hub of food and culture in Miami, has emerged as a vibrant local venue for live musical performances. Miamians and locals alike satisfy their appetite for live and other musical events at The Yard practically every night of the week, enjoying live shows by international, national and local acts on the Simple Vodka Stage, with the majority being free of charge.

Located at 56 NW 29th St. in the heart of Wynwood, The Wynwood Yard is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays; Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday- Sunday, from 11 a.m. to late night. Phone 305-351-0366.‬