The City of Coral Gables is in the process of commissioning artwork to be installed in conjunction with the Miracle Mile Streetscape Project.

Three artists have been recommended by the Coral Gables Arts Advisory Panel to begin developing initial concepts for artwork to be sited at three of the mid-block crossings along Miracle Mile. The artists are Ball-Nogues Studio (Benjamin Ball and Gaston Nogues), David Brooks, and Meejin Yoon. The artists are in the research phase of their projects and they want to hear from you.

Please take a moment to take a survey which will help them understand our community. Visit www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3168918/Miracle-Mile-Public-Art-Community-Survey.