The Coral Gables Commission agreed recently to move forward with the annexation process to incorporate the Little Gables and High Pines neighborhoods into the city.

The commission on July 26 heard a presentation addressing the feasibility of annexing both neighborhoods which are surrounded on three sides by properties already in Coral Gables.

Little Gables is 205 acres in size and located south of SW Eighth Street between Graceland Memorial Park and SW 40th Street. It has an estimated population of 3,000.

High Pines includes the Ponce-Davis neighborhood and comprises 675 acres, situated primarily southeast of the intersection of Sunset Drive and Red Road. The population in High Pines is approximately 3,400.

The next step in the process is to discuss the annexation proposal with neighborhood residents and gauge community support primarily through local meetings in the annexation areas.

Petitions supporting the city’s annexation proposal will be sought from 20 percent of registered voters in each area. Following this step, the city commission will hold a public hearing with mailed notice to all residents within Little Gables and High Pines, and those within 600 feet outside the boundaries.

Any resident of Coral Gables may attend this hearing and express their opinion. If the commission determines at the hearing that the annexation will be in the best interest of the city and has substantial local support, commissioners could vote to submit a formal application to Miami-Dade County for review and approval, a process estimated to take about 12-15 months.

In the event the county commission approves the city’s annexation request, a separate referendum of registered voters in the High Pines and Little Gables annexation areas would be conducted. If a majority vote of 50 percent plus one is achieved in either area, or both, they will be annexed officially into the City of Coral Gables.