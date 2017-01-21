This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following months of piling and excavation subterranean work, one of downtown Miami’s tallest luxury condo towers officially is ready to go vertical.

On Friday, Jan. 6, a crew of some 700 construction workers poured the foundation for CMC Group’s Brickell Flatiron Condominium, a 64-story luxury high-rise being developed by veteran real estate developer Ugo Colombo, paving the way for vertical development to begin.

General contractor Moss & Associates orchestrated the continuous 24-hour concrete pour at the project’s future site in the Brickell Financial District at 1001 S. Miami Ave. Nearly 150 mixing trucks carrying 1,250 truckloads rotated in shifts to pour approximately 12,500 cubic yards of concrete weighing more than 50 million pounds into a massive excavated hole for the tower’s concrete mat, which sits on top of 700 100-foot-deep steel pilings.

“Once complete, Brickell Flatiron will be a retreat in the center of one of the most desirable parts of Miami,” said developer Ugo Colombo.

“We’re not offering gimmicks; we are offering a high-quality product, timeless design, and an unmatched location. Our buyers will benefit from the prestige of living in Brickell — a brand synonymous with an upscale, urban lifestyle — which is known on an international level and is sure to maintain its reputation and value.”

Hovering 736-feet above street level, Brickell Flatiron will be one of the tallest residential towers in the U.S. upon its completion in 2019. With its distinct flatiron shape and prominent position at the epicenter of downtown Miami’s Brickell Financial District, the 549-unit building was designed by architect Luis Revuelta and interior architect Massimo Iosa Ghini of Italy’s Iosa Ghini Associati.

Units range from one- to five-bedroom condos, with a limited collection of penthouse and duplex residences available, measuring up to 6,246 square feet in size. All units will be adorned with the finest materials, including Italian-made custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Italian marble floors, high ceilings with recessed lighting, custom Italian doors, energy-efficient windows, and glass balcony railings.

Brickell Flatiron’s 64th floor rooftop Sky Spa, Sky Pool and Sky Gym will offer residents inspiring 360-degree panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami’s glimmering cityscape. Residents will have access to a host of therapeutic services and other offerings including private steam, sauna and locker facilities, and a 6,300-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with Pilates, yoga and aerobics studios.

Additional features will include a resort-style lap pool and children’s pool on the 18th floor, access to the Flatiron Theater with stadium seating, an executive meeting room, a billiard and cigar room, a wine cellar, a 24-hour concierge and parking valet, on-site vehicle washing and detailing, and electric car-charging stations.

Unit prices range from $465,000 to $2.5 million, with penthouses priced up to $15.5 million.

For more information about Brickell Flatiron, including preconstruction sales opportunities, contact Cervera Real Estate at 305-400-7400, or visit the project’s sales & design gallery at 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33130. Learn more at www.brickellflatiron.com.