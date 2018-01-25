Coconut Grove Arts Festival Announces Weekend Entertainment Line-up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® presented by Terra, together with its music partner iHeartMedia Miami, has announced its weekend entertainment line-up for the 55th annual signature event scheduled for February 17 – 19, 2018.

“The Arts Festival is committed to enhancing the quality of its three-day event each and every year, and we are thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia Miami and its three stations WHYI, WMIA and WZTU on the live music,” said Monty Trainer, Arts Festival President. “I know that our attendees will enjoy the energy that will perform on stage this year.”

This year’s weekend line-up will feature musical performances by a host of American freestyle and dance-pop groups who have had hit singles appear on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Saturday’s list of groups ready to transform Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park into a dance club will include Will to Power who had their beginnings in South Florida. The group’s hit singles include “Say It’s Gonna Rain” and “Fading Away” which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play. Also performing are Cynthia whose hits include “Break Up to Make Up” and “If I Had the Chance” which appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and Johnny O with hits on the Billboard charts such as “Memories”, “Runaway Love”, and his powerhouse duet with Cynthia, “Dreamboy/Dreamgirl”.

Sunday’s line-up is also expected to bring high energy to the Arts Festival with performances from such popular dance groups as Company B, Lime and Frankie Negron.

Company B is best known for their hit song “Fascinated” regarded as a freestyle classic having reached # 1 on Hot Dance Club Play chart and peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lime whose title track of their debut album “Your Love” became a #1 dance hit in the U.S. and was featured in the 1982 movie Summer Lovers and Frankie Negron has earned two Gold Album awards, for Con Amor Se Gana and No Me Compares (“Don’t Compare Me”), and nine Billboard Top 40 Hot Latin Tracks and Grammy Award nominations.

The Arts Festival is considered one of the largest and most prestigious fine art exhibitions in the United States, attracting an estimated 100,000 people annually.

The Festival is produced by the Coconut Grove Art and Historical Association, Inc., a non-profit community organization under the direction of a board of directors and full-time staff. Proceeds from the annual event help to fund year-round arts programs. The association also maintains the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Gallery and presents special exhibitions throughout the year from its location at the Mayfair.

For more information on the Arts Festival or to purchase tickets for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival online, visit www.CGAF.com

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Will to Power 1:00 pm

Cynthia 3:00 pm

Johnny O 5:00 pm

Sunday, February 18, 2018

Lime 1:00 pm

Company B 3:00 pm

Frankie Negron 5:00 pm