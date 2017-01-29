Renowned marine wildlife artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey has been selected to create the poster for the 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival presented by the Terra Group which runs along the streets of Coconut Grove, Feb. 18-20.

Widely recognized today as the world’s finest marine wildlife artist, Harvey combines his unique artistic talents with his background as a marine biologist, diver, photographer, explorer, conservationist and angler to create marine wildlife art with an unmatched authenticity and visual appeal.

“I am thrilled to, once again, provide the official poster artwork for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival,” Harvey said. “Much like our oceans, the CGAF is intertwined with South Florida culture and is a perfect complement for my marine wildlife-focused artwork.”

A childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest in marine science that culminated in his receiving a PhD in Fisheries Biology from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Ultimately, he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a self-taught, highly acclaimed artist.

Admired for his unique blend of sincere scientific observation and exploratory artistry, Harvey’s work comes as result of complete and utter devotion to the subjects he paints. He is most widely recognized for his brightly colored depiction of warm water marine sport fish in their natural settings, with mediums including water color, oil, and acrylic. His original paintings and his depictions of sea life have also been featured as wall murals and in apparel lines popular with sport fishermen.

Growing up in Jamaica, Harvey spent many hours fishing and diving with his father. While he often replicated the natural creations he observed daily in paintings, his fascination with marine biology initially drew him to a career in the sciences.

Harvey began painting full time by 1988 and began traveling the world to gain more knowledge of marine life, diving into the world of underwater photography and painting.

He also is an advocate for marine conservation and the co-founder of the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale as well as the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. His leadership in assisting to provide necessary scientific information has advanced the marine biology community into better understanding marine biodiversity and protecting the world’s fisheries.

“We could not be more excited to once again be working with Guy Harvey who represents the true South Floridian spirit and champions the inspirational beauty of the place we call home,” said Monty Trainer, president of the festival.

The festival’s exclusive group of official poster artists includes such notable favorites as Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Clyde Butcher, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, Alexander Mijares, Duaív and Romero Britto.

This year’s Coconut Grove Arts Festival will be Feb. 18-20. Admission is $15 per person. There is no charge for children 12 and under, Metrorail Golden Passport and Patriot Passport holders. Admission is $5 for residents in the 33133 zip code.

For more information on the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, visit www.cgaf.com.