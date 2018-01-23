Coconut Grove Arts Festival Selects Hector Prado To Create 2018 Poster

Pop Artist Hector Prado has been selected to create the official poster for the 55th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival® presented by the Terra, February 17-19, 2018. The poster image was unveiled at a reception on Thursday, January 18th at the Sonesta Coconut Grove Miami.

Aptly titled “Wind of Change,” Prado’s vision for this year’s poster depicts the winds of change that can move clouds and make the waves of the sea roll in a frenzy of exuberance and beauty.

Prado, who was born and raised in Colombia, is most widely recognized for his use of strong and contrasting palette of colors. His exact realism and creative vision result in unique interpretations offering an extremely wide selection of original acrylic paintings based on magical realism and a variety of realistic subjects.

Prado has a global following as a renowned Creative Director, Art Director, Graphic Designer and Multimedia Director Designer. He has received much critical acclaim nationally and internationally winning awards in Graphic Design and Creative Ad Campaign from Cannes Festival, One Show and Clio Awards. He was also honored with a special award for his artwork on Steven Spielberg’s HBO series “The Pacific”.

He joins the Festival’s selective group of official poster artists which includes such notable favorites are Guy Harvey, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Clyde Butcher, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny and Romero Britto.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® presented by the Terra is produced by the Coconut Grove Art and Historical Association, Inc., a non-profit community organization under the direction of a board of directors and full-time staff. Proceeds from the annual event help to fund year-round arts programs. The association also maintains the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Gallery and presents special exhibitions throughout the year from its location at the Mayfair.

For more information on the Arts Festival or to purchase tickets for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival online, visit www.CGAF.com