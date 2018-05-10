Coconut Grove Arts Festival Student Awards: High School Seniors Receive $20,000 In Scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

High School Seniors Receive $20,000 In Scholarships & Showcase Work During May Event

The Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association Scholarship Program recognized 20 talented art students from Miami-Dade County this past Saturday evening by presenting a $1,000 scholarship to each of the graduating seniors.

The scholarship awards were presented in conjunction with the opening of the First Impressions exhibition at the Gallery@CGAF which showcases the works of the Scholarship recipients. The Gallery@CGAF is located at 3390 Mary Street in Mayfair-in-the-Grove.

The 2018 high school scholarship recipients are:

Christopher Abella, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Andie Aylsworth, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Tony Bernardo, New World School of the Arts

Eva Bibas, Coral Reef Senior High School

Yunru “Daisy” Chen, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Gabriel Chez, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Jenny De La Cruz, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Natasja Enriquez, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Melissa Fernandez, New World School of the Arts

Yundiel Garcia, South Miami Senior High School

Raejeann Harris, Arthur & Polly Mays

Diago Leon, New World School of the Arts

Kate Ortega, New World School of the Arts

Frederick Rapp, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Cristy Rodriguez, New World School of the Arts

Ruth Suarez, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Naelsy Young, Robert Morgan Education Center

Carolina Zuniga, Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH)

Alex Darius, New World School of the Arts

Scholarship was created in 2018 in Memory of Jae Sweeny-Lardner, a young, brilliant life gone too soon. Jae attended NWSA, and with this scholarship, we honor her memory and carry her legacy of the appreciation and love of art forward to future generations of young, talented artists. Henry Rojas, New World School of the Arts

Recipient of the Carole Masington Art Scholarship named after local philanthropist and activist Carole Masington.

Assisting with the selection process for this year’s awards is the Fund 4 Design & Art Education, an organization created and maintained by retired arts educators across the County. The organization has assisted the Arts Festival in selecting some of Miami-Dade’s best arts students since 2013.

For more information about the Gallery @ CGAF, please visit www.cgaf.com.

ABOUT THE COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® is produced by the nonprofit, 501(c)(3), Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association. Proceeds help fund year-round arts programs. The association also maintains the Gallery @ CGAF and presents special exhibitions throughout the year from its location at the Mayfair in the Grove. Since its inception in 1963, the association has awarded hundreds of scholarships to students who attend fine arts programs in local schools. For more information, visit www.CGAF.com.

ABOUT THE GALLERY @ CGAF

The Gallery @ CGAF is a contemporary art gallery and neighborhood institution in Coconut Grove. Produced by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, the gallery presents regular exhibitions by emerging and established artists representing varied mediums, yet all with a connection to South Florida. The Gallery @ CGAF takes pride in creating, leading and participating in many inspiring arts education and community-based events.