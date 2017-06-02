This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Guests gathered at The Fairchild Coconut Grove sales gallery on Tuesday, May 30, to celebrate the past, present and future of Miami’s oldest neighborhood at an event titled “Coconut Grove: Then and Now.” Renowned historian, author and preservationist Arva Moore Parks highlighted the event with a lively presentation about her accounts and knowledge of the history of one of South Florida’s most vibrant communities.

Attendees were also treated to a preview of the neighborhood’s future at the site of the only waterfront property currently under development in the Grove: the luxurious boutique residences at The Fairchild Coconut Grove. The location was a perfect setting to take in the project’s expansive view of the bay as special guests mingled over wine and hors d’oeuvres. The event was hosted by developer Oscar Rodriguez of ROVR Development and Karen Elmir of Cervera Real Estate.

About Fairchild Coconut Grove

The Fairchild Coconut Grove is an exclusive residential enclave set to be the only luxury condominium development soon to rise on the waterfront in historic Coconut Grove. Developed by ROVR Development and situated in the quaint Glencoe neighborhood, the five-story, 26-residence bespoke property is bringing tropical modernism to the area. Designed with private resort-living in mind, The Fairchild Coconut Grove features prime bay views, lushly landscaped grounds and an array of amenities which will afford its residents true curated waterfront living. Priced from $1.6 million to $4.6 million, residences range from 2,098 to 3,200 square feet.