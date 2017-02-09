COCONUT GROVE, FL, February 17, 2017 through February 20th, 2017 CocoWalk invites you to kick-off the Coconut Grove Arst Festival weeked with the CocoWalk ArtWalk on Friday, February 17th, 2017.

CocoWalk ArtWalk: Begining Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 10:00am and continuing throughout the Coconut Grove Arts Festival weekend, experience the talent of local artists and artisans in the CocoWalk Courtyard. Shop in the Style Market with artisan vendors, Artist Patrizia, Oja Handcrafted, Indigo Instinct, Mi Angel Stones, Chique Afrique, and several other local artisans. Enjoy live art activations by Ramiro Velasco throughout the weekend, along with a mural creation by Bridgeprep Academy of Arts and Mind. Live entertainment will be featured thorughout the weekend by DJ Daz, DJ Dub Boutique, the University of Miami Frost School of Music and much more. After visiting the ArtWalk stop in at our eclectic boutiques and dine in our delicious restaurants.

Presidents Day: On February 20th, 2017 the Coconut Grove Ballet will perform at 12:30pm in the CocoWalk courtyard. Performances will be continued by DJ Dub Boutique and Campo Deluxe from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

CocoWalk ArtWalk

WHEN: Friday, February 17th through February 20th, 2017 10:00am to 10:00pm daily

WHERE: CocoWalk, 3015 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL 33133

MORE: Visit CocoWalk.com for more information. The event is free and open to the public.

About CocoWalk

CocoWalk is located at the heavily traveled intersection of Grand Avenue, McFarlane Road, and Main Highway – the epicenter of the Grove. The four-level facility is equipped with a beautiful, large, open courtyard. The attached, well-lit 840- space parking garage is utilized heavily by customers of CocoWalk, as well as visitors to Coconut Grove. For more information, visit www.CocoWalk.com or follow us on Social Media @CocoWalkMiami.

About StyleMarket

StyleMarket Miami is a traveling market showcasing unique local designers, artists, craft artisans and boutiques since launching in 2009. The StyleMarket strives to be a platform for emerging talent and local brands to pop-up throughout the city. Follos us on Social Media @StyleMarket305.