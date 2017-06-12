CocoWalk’s ninth annual Hot Dog Eating Contest scheduled July 4

As part of its summer tradition, CocoWalk is on the hunt for the next hot dog eating champion. Join in for the ninth annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at CocoWalk on Tuesday, July 4, at 6 p.m.

Each year CocoWalk hosts a Hot Dog Eating Contest sponsored by Cinepolis Movie Theater to celebrate Independence Day. With 200 hot dogs available to eat, competitors have 10 minutes to chow down on as many hot dogs as possible.

Each competitor will receive a limited edition CocoWalk ninth annual Hot Dog Eating Contest T-shirt. The Hot Dog Eating Champion will be crowned on stage earning up to $300 in prizes. The runner-up will take home $150 in prizes.

Head to www.CocoWalk.com for the full list of rules and regulations and to download an application for your chance to enter in CocoWalk’s annual Hot Dog Eating Competition.