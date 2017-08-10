COMMISSIONER FRANCIS SUAREZ QUALIFIES BY PETITION FOR MIAMI MAYORAL RACE Thousands of Miami residents signed petitions to place Suarez on the November ballot

Earlier today, joined by community leaders and City of Miami residents, Commissioner Francis Suarez turned in thousands of petitions to qualify as candidate for City of Miami mayor, marking the first time in 50 years that a candidate qualifies via petition to be on the ballot in Miami.

“I am humbled by the outpour of support that we have received from across the community since the beginning of our campaign for mayor,” said Commissioner Francis Suarez. “The thousands of petitions we gathered and turned in to the Clerk’s office today are a testament to the vast support we have from all our friends and neighbors in Miami.”

Commissioner Suarez and his campaign team started gathering petitions over a year ago, and they have collected over three thousand signed petitions to date from registered voters in the City of Miami. The city’s minimum number of petitions required by a filed candidate for mayor to qualify by petition is 1,690 for this election cycle. This is the first time in recent history that a candidate for mayor in the City of Miami has chosen to qualify to the ballot by petition. Suarez’s campaign effort is unprecedented in recent city history.

“Francis has always been accessible and has shown bold leadership on the issues that affect residents every day,” said Jed Royer, a local activist and resident of Shenandoah. “I am confident that as mayor, he will continue to do so.”

Francis Suarez has served as City of Miami Commissioner representing District 4 since 2009. He has worked diligently over the past eight years to raise the standards of the community where he was born and raised. The election for City of Miami Mayor will be held on November 7, 2017. For additional information about Commissioner Francis Suarez’s campaign, please visit his website: francisformiami.com