Community Foundation welcomes new member of board of directors

The Coral Gables Community Foundation has announced a new board member. Vivian de las Cuevas-Diaz.

A Coral Gables resident, Cuevas-Diaz is a partner at Holland & Knight and serves at the deputy section leader of the Real Estate Section.

A Tulane Law grad, she was honored by being in the Legal 500 USA in 2017, the Miami Herald’s 20 under 40, the South Florida Business Journal’s 40 under 40, Law & Politics magazine’s Florida Super Lawyer and other accolades.

In addition to her role on the Community Foundation Board, she is active on the boards of the Cuban American Bar Association, American Red Cross and FIU School of Law.

Board members continuing to serve include immediate past chair, John O’ Rourke; secretary, Matthew Meehan; treasurer, Scott Poulin; Community-Giving Committee chair, David Olazabal, and other members: Kaiser Ahmed, John Allen, Wayne Cameron Eldred, Daniella Carazo-Reynolds, Dale Chapman Webb, Sissy DeMaria Koehne, Willy Espinosa, Susan Klock, Nelson Lazo, Paul Lowenthal, Alex Montague, Lee Osiason, Pedro Parra, Justin Polga, Commissioner Frank C. Quesada, Scott Richey, Aura Reinhardt, Venny Torre and Michael Walsh.

Led by community leaders, the Coral Gables Community Foundation provides the philanthropic conduit to connect individuals and corporations looking to positively impact the success of the community. For more than 25 years, the Foundation has been at the forefront of the evolving needs of Coral Gables while effectively bringing together beneficiaries and benefactors to fund programs with the greatest impact and benefit to “The City Beautiful.”

For more information, visit www.gablesfoundation.org.