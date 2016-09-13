This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Institute for Contemporary Art Miami, the city’s newest museum, has topped off construction and completed the structural envelope of its permanent home in the Design District.

News of ICA Miami’s construction progress brings the museum one step closer to completion of its 37,500-square-foot home and outdoor sculpture garden. With the building’s exterior nearing completion, construction of the museum’s galleries and interior spaces will now begin in anticipation of the building’s opening in late 2017.

“The new ICA Miami will be a cultural anchor and gathering place for the Design District, a forum for the exchange of ideas, and an exhibition space for established and emerging artists,” said ICA Miami director Ellen Salpeter. “Our new home will also help catalyze the Miami Design District — and continue to elevate our neighborhood into an internationally known cultural destination.”

The first U.S. construction project designed by Spain’s Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos, ICA Miami’s permanent home will more than double the museum’s exhibition area, including 20,000 square feet of adjustable gallery spaces across three floors, a 15,000-foot sculpture garden, and new spaces for educational and community programming.

Design and construction of ICA Miami’s permanent home has been made possible by a major capital gift from Irma and Norman Braman and the generous donation of land by Miami Design District Associates. The museum is operating its program in the nearby Moore Building as its new home comes to life, and is currently in the quiet phase of a campaign supporting the institution’s long-term operational sustainability.

“We embarked on the construction of ICA Miami’s new home to create a vital and enduring cultural resource for Miami that fosters appreciation for the work of the most innovative artists of our time,” said Irma Braman, co-chair of ICA Miami’s board of trustees.

The new ICA Miami will be interwoven with the urban fabric of the surrounding Design District. Museum visitors will approach the building from the south, encountering a dynamic façade of interlocking metal triangles and lighted panels. The northern façade, in contrast, features a three-story curtain wall of windows bringing natural light into the museum’s galleries and allowing visitors to take in views of the sculpture garden and surrounding cityscape. The museum is deeply committed to providing open, public access to artistic excellence by offering year-round free admission. For more information, visit www.icamiami.org.