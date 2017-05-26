Cristina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital recognizes Dr. Manuel Penalver, gynecologist, as the Physician of the Quarter. Dr. Penalver was nominated by hospital employees, who describe him as compassionate, knowledgeable and a pleasure with whom to work. Dr. Penalver was presented with a plaque in recognition of his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to patients and staff at the hospital. Pictured at the presentatiuon are (l-r) Madison Workman, COO; Iliana Mari-Varas, director of Perioperative Services; Peter Iriarte, director of Physician Services; Cristina Jimenez, CEO; Dr. Manuel Penalver, Physician of the Quarter; Henry Capote, CFO, and David Araya, director of Business Development.

