Coral Gables Hospital welcomes Madison Workman to the position of chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, he will be responsible for the implementation of all operational goals and assist in strategic initiatives.

“Madison is a great addition to our leadership team at Coral Gables Hospital because of his commitment to service excellence and his continued perseverance to deliver expert care to our community,” said Cristina Jimenez, hospital CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Madison into his new role. He will serve as an excellent representative for our medical staff and employees.”

Workman began his career at a sister hospital, North Shore Medical Center. In his previous role as assistant administrator, Workman assisted with the strategic planning and implementation of the operational goals of the 337-bed hospital. He also was involved in the operations and financial management of laboratory services and radiology.

Workman participated in executive committees such as Board of Governors, Clinical Care Committee, Credentials Committee, Medical Executive Committee and Medical Operations Committee. He also is involved in the Tenet Healthcare’s Coastal Division regional committees such as laboratory, surgery and he is the chair of the linen management committee.

Workman holds a master’s degree in Health Administration and a Bachelor of Health Science from the University of Florida. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

For more information on Coral Gables Hospital, visit www.coralgableshospital.com.