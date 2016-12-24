QuestBridge has announced the results of the 2016 National College Match (College Match), a national program that pairs talented high school seniors with full scholarships to the nation’s top colleges.

Coral Reef Senior High School’s Sophia Aime is a QuestBridge College Match recipient. Sophia is a senior in the International Baccalaureate Academy (IB) and will be attending Macalester College in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN.

After receiving a record-high of 14,491 applications, from which QuestBridge chose 5,338 as finalists, 767 exceptional students have been selected as this year’s College Match Scholarship Recipients. This represents an all-time high for QuestBridge, with a 17 percent increase in College Matches compared to 2015’s high of 657.

QuestBridge is a non-profit program that links bright, motivated students with educational and scholarship opportunities at some of the nation’s best colleges. QuestBridge is the provider of the National College Match Program and the College Prep Scholarship.

These under-represented students, who hail from every part of the United States, experience more barriers to obtaining a top-tier education than many of their peers and are often first-generation college students. QuestBridge partners with premier colleges, who are committed to socio-economic diversity.

“We are thrilled to share the news with our largest group of College Matches in QuestBridge’s history, and are so pleased that our partner colleges continue to offer such generous aid to our students,” said Ana McCullough, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge.