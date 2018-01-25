Countdown to Super Bowl Sunday

Shooting For Victory At Shooters Waterfront

Shooter’s Waterfront will be kicking off Super Bowl Sunday with happy hour all night starting at 4 p.m.! Enjoy waterfront views and half priced drinks until closing at 10 p.m.

Tackling The Super Bowl One Beer At A Time

Watch the Super Bowl the way it was meant to be watched: at a sports bar! Enjoy happy hour prices at all Quarterdeck locations from open to close (times depend on location).

Don’t Leave It To A Coin Toss, Celebrate at Beach Bar

What better way to watch the Super Bowl than with an ocean backdrop? Come to Beach Bar at Newport Pier for a beer and football face-off! Enjoy Philadelphia’s own Yuengling for only $3 a draft and Boston’s classic Sam Adams for $3 a bottle.

I Don’t Always Go To Super Bowl Parties, But When I Do I Go To Monty’s

No need to travel to Minneapolis to freeze, Monty’s Coconut Grove has you covered with frozen cocktails all day long! Sip on Miami classics like Piña Coladas, Rum Runners, Frozen Margaritas and Miami Vices to cool down from the heat of the game.

American Social Brickell

The patriotic sports lounge in Brickell boasts plenty of large TVs (more than 25), dozens of craft brews on tap and ample comfort-food choices, making it the perfect spot to catch the big game. For maximum viewing pleasure, American Social will feature a 47-foot LED floating TV on the Miami River for patio guests to watch Super Bowl LII while taking in views of the water. The game day destination will offer drink specials including: $20 Buckets of Heineken & Dos Equis Bottles, $8 Jack Daniels Drinks, $5 Jack Fire and Honey Shots, $100 Jack Fire/Honey Bottles and $150 Bottles of Ketel One.

American Social Las Olas

American Social Las Olas will offer $20 domestic beer bucket specials, $25 import beer buckets, $7 Captain Morgan, $8 Crown Royal and $5 Jack Fire. $150 bottle specials are available with couch reservations. American Social’s happy hour food menu will be available for the first half of the game.