County Commissioner Barreiro, along with The Barreiro Foundation, Inc., to host “21st Annual Toy Giveaway” for thousands of underprivileged children

A beloved annual tradition continues as Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno A. Barreiro, in conjunction with The Barreiro Foundation, Inc., will host its 21st Annual Toy Giveaway benefiting thousands of local underprivileged children on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Commissioner Barreiro’s main office located at 1454 SW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33135.

“It is extremely rewarding to continue to co-host, alongside The Barreiro Foundation, this wonderful tradition of giving back to the economically disadvantaged children of our beloved community who may not have had an abundant holiday season as the rest of us. It is my hope that these toys brighten the children’s day as they return to school and helps them and their families start the New Year just right,” stated Commissioner Barreiro.

WHO: County Commissioner Bruno A. Barreiro & The Barreiro Foundation, Inc.

WHAT: 21st Annual Toy Giveaway

WHERE: Commissioner Bruno A. Barreiro’s Main Office – (parking lot)

1454 SW 1st Street

Miami, Florida 33135

WHEN: Sunday, January 7, 2018

TIME: 12:00 noon – 2:00 pm