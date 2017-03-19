More than 1,100 of South Florida’s most influential business and community leaders, attorneys, judges, and elected officials attended the Cuban American Bar Association’s annual gala and board installation on Jan. 28. The gala — the highest-grossing in CABA’s history — raised more than $750,000 which will fund the CABA Pro Bono Project and scholarships for law students to promote diversity in the legal profession. Pictured (l-r) are Sarah Clasby Engel, Alison Harke, Orlee Bushman, Barbara Lewis and Brenda Singer.

