Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Cuban American Bar Association celebrates annual gala, fundraiser

By: Community News |March 19, 2017

Share
Share
Shares 0

Cuban American Bar Association celebrates annual gala, fundraiserMore than 1,100 of South Florida’s most influential business and community leaders, attorneys, judges, and elected officials attended the Cuban American Bar Association’s annual gala and board installation on Jan. 28. The gala — the highest-grossing in CABA’s history — raised more than $750,000 which will fund the CABA Pro Bono Project and scholarships for law students to promote diversity in the legal profession. Pictured (l-r) are Sarah Clasby Engel, Alison Harke, Orlee Bushman, Barbara Lewis and Brenda Singer.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Cuban American Bar Association celebrates annual gala, fundraiser"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*